Browns practice in Berea moved up to 1:30 p.m., fans still welcome

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Aug 12, 2021
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the first preseason game this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, even if Mother Nature is making things difficult for them.

The Browns have moved practice on Thursday from 2:25 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. Fans will still be allowed to attend practice.

The team will not have practice on Friday before taking on the Jaguars on Saturday night in Jacksonville. The game can be seen on News 5 at 7 p.m.

