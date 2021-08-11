Browns QB Baker Mayfield won't play in preseason game against Jaguars

BEREA, Ohio — In an all but expected decision, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play in the first preseason game of the season Saturday.

The Browns will head down to Jacksonville for the first preseason game against the Jaguars, and like many teams around the league, aren't risking the health of their starting quarterback by playing them in a preseason game.

With Mayfield out, backups Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta will be on hand to take the field for the Browns.

Stefanski said the team will announce other players who will not be participating in the preseason game on Thursday, with many of the starters expected to sit out to ensure their health ahead of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12.

While fans won't be able to see Mayfield sling the ball on Saturday, there will be plenty to tune-in for, including hearing Browns legend Joe Thomas call the game.

You can catch the preseason matchup with the Jaguars right here on News 5.

RELATED: Joe Thomas to call Browns preseason games alongside veteran broadcaster Tom McCarthy

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.