Joe Thomas to call Browns preseason games alongside veteran broadcaster Tom McCarthy

CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas fans, rejoice. The legendary Browns tackle will serve as the in-game analyst alongside veteran broadcaster Tom McCarthy for Cleveland’s preseason games at the Jacksonville Jaguars (7 pm, Saturday, Aug. 14) and against the New York Giants (1 pm, Sunday, Aug. 22) on News 5, the official flagship TV station of the Browns.

Thomas brings his wit and wisdom to the Browns’ preseason in-game television broadcast team, following up on his work as an analyst on the NFL Network for Thursday Night Football. McCarthy, who will do play-by-play, is a voice Browns fans will recognize from the many NFL, MLB and college sports games he’s called on television and radio. Nathan Zegura will report from the sidelines.

“It gives me chills just thinking about being back in Cleveland and being able to call the Browns’ preseason games,” Thomas said in a statement from the Browns. “This team, this city and these fans have all had a huge impact on my life, and being paired with a veteran broadcaster like Tom McCarthy just adds to the excitement. The Browns accomplished some great things last year, and I’m looking forward to being there as they build on that success for 2021.”

“It is my honor to join Joe and Nathan this year for the Browns preseason games,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Joe was one of my favorites to interview during his years as a player, so to be paired with him in the booth is tremendous. Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns staff and players were a lot of fun last year, and I am excited to see what they have in store for their fans, the AFC North and the National Football League in 2021 and beyond.”

Returning for their 23rd consecutive season, voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Browns legend Doug Dieken will anchor the game-day radio broadcasts for the preseason and regular season on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and 850 ESPN Cleveland.

Prior to each preseason game, Browns fans can also tune into News 5 for “Browns Countdown,” hosted by News 5’s Jon Doss and Zegura. The 30-minute program provides exclusive Browns content and interviews each week heading into kickoff.

The Browns and News 5 have collaborated to deliver special behind-the-scenes access to fans throughout Northeast Ohio and the world, including three-time Emmy Award winning docu-series “Building the Browns;” weekly preview and pregame shows during the regular season; special looks into training camp and the draft; and more.

