Browns QB Baker Mayfield getting shoulder treatments after injury as he prepares for Bears

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made a hard tackle after an interception Sunday against the Houston Texans and fears of a serious injury shook the fan base as he headed into the medical tent and later to the locker room for evaluation.

But Mayfield didn't miss a single snap, getting back on the field by the time offense took over and playing through what he described as his shoulder popping "in and out."

With the Chicago Bears next up on the schedule, Mayfield, the tough-as-nails- franchise quarterback, is making sure he's ready to play no matter what. Part of that process is getting treatment on the injured left shoulder daily.

Mayfield said he's flown in physiotherapist Dave Matthews—"not the band," he joked— to work on his shoulder.

"Getting him in here and taking care of me. He's a big reason why I've been able to survive for the last three years," Mayfield said. "One of those guys that I trust with my body, and a lot of our other guys see him, too. He's one of those guys that I'm fortunate to have. It takes a village, and he's one of those key pieces for me.”

That treatment takes place during the breaks of practice and continues after his work day if over, receiving additional treatment and physiotherapy at home.

Three days after the injury, Mayfield said that left shoulder, which thankfully for him is not his throwing arm, is feeling good.

“It’s good. Hanging in there. Attached still,” Mayfield said.

The injury took place after Mayfield was attempting to throw to rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who appeared to stop his route prematurely, allowing the Texans to intercept the ball. Mayfield was injured when making a tackle.

Browns tight end Austin Hooper said that moment, although not ideal, reinforced just how tough Mayfield actually is and was a play that the team rallied around after.

"Definitely reaffirmed how much of a tough S.O.B. he is," Hooper said. "He sets a precedent so no one else can have an excuse now. I mean, if our quarterback’s out there throwing guys to the ground with one arm, what excuse do you have?”

Running back Kareem Hunt said he was nervous when he saw the moment unfold Sunday, telling Mayfield to leave the tackles to him.

“Honestly, I was nervous. I told him, ‘Let me tackle him next time,'" Hunt laughed. "It would have been another tough loss if that would have happened, but I'm surprised he came back really quickly and I'm glad.”

Mayfield, feeling good with his shoulder and ready to move on to Week 3, joked back on Wednesday saying "Well, he needs to get his *** up there and make it happen."

As the Browns keep preparing for the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon, Mayfield will continue getting work done on his shoulder so he's good to go come Sunday.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

