Browns QB Baker Mayfield injured but returns during home opener against Texans

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went down in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Texans and left the field before returning to the game Sunday.

Mayfield was attempting to throw to rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who appeared to stop his route prematurely, allowing the Texans to intercept the ball.

While trying to make a tackle, Mayfield appeared to injure his shoulder and was down on the field before trainers ran out to evaluate him.

Mayfield headed into the medical tent and then went back to the locker room.

But shortly after, Mayfield ran back from the locker room to the sideline, putting his helmet on and prepping to go back into the game.

The Browns saw wide receiver Jarvis Landry injured in the opening drive. He was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury.

