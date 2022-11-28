Browns QB Deshaun Watson officially reinstated from suspension, returns to active roster

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been officially reinstated after serving his 11-game suspension and returned to the active roster Monday afternoon.

Watson, who played four seasons with the Houston Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. An investigation determined he had violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy as a result of his alleged actions.

After training camp and the preseason ended, Watson was required to remain away from the team and facilities for half of his suspension, returning to the training facilities in October for meetings and individual work. Watson was able to return to the practice field on Nov. 16, where he's been working to get ready to take over as the Browns starting quarterback.

As part of his settlement, Watson was required to comply with terms of reinstatement, including going to therapy and paying a $5 million fine, which he has done, allowing him to return to the field.

Watson is expected to get his first start of the season this Sunday against his former team, the Texans.

His return comes after quarterback Jacoby Brissett played what is expected to be his final game as starting quarterback for the Browns.

With Watson back on the active roster, the Browns waived quarterback Joshua Dobbs, leaving Brissett and Kellen Mond in the quarterback room.

While the Browns are grateful for what Brissett has been able to provide the team through the 11 games he's started, they're also excited for what Watson can bring as well now that he's back.

"I have confidence in Deshaun based on his preparation and, really, the focus is on just him doing his job. I mean, we're still gonna be all about the team effort, still offense, defense and special teams. So this is never, ever going be about one person," said Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. "But as it relates to Deshaun, I believe in his preparation, I believe that he worked really hard on a bunch of things to be ready to go."

For guys like MJ Emerson who have been working against Watson in scout team during practice, the opportunity to see him play in a game is something they've been looking forward to.

“He looks pretty good. I know he's ready. I'm excited for him," Emerson said. "He threw a fade on me it was like—I can't really explain it. It was like an overhead, back shoulder fade that only the receiver could catch. It was like out of bounds and a receiver had throw both his arms over his shoulder to catch the ball. And I had no chance to make that play. So I'm excited for him to come back. That was a great throw.”

Moments like the one Emerson described from Watson will be exactly what fans expect from the player who was given a $230 million guaranteed contract to be the franchise quarterback. Now, with him set to return to the game on Sunday after nearly two years off, Watson will have his chance to prove himself firsthand.

Notes:

The Browns also signed tackle Myron Cunningham to the practice squad and placed tackle Will Holden on squad/injured list.

The team also released wide receiver Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

