Browns QB Jacoby Brissett among expected inactives for first preseason game against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason matchup on the road. While they are expecting to see their new quarterback Deshaun Watson take the field for the first time as a Brown and for the first time in general since Jan. 3, 2021, there are several players not expected to play.

Among the expected inactive players is the quarterback expected to start in place of Watson for however many regular season games he is suspended—Jacoby Brissett.

Most of the starters on the roster will play the first part of the game, some are being sidelined Friday. Those not playing will be conserved for rest reasons in addition to minimize the risk of injury.

Here are the players not expected to take the field:



WR Amari Cooper

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

QB Jacoby Brissett

CB Greg Newsome II

RB Nick Chubb

RB Kareem Hunt

S John Johnson III

OL Joel Bitonio

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

A few other players have been sidelined due to injury and are not expected to play, including:

WR Michael Woods II (hamstring)

CB Denzel Ward (foot)

CB Shaun Jolly (groin)

DT Sheldon Day (back)

The Browns kick things off at TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live right here on News 5.

RELATED: How to watch the Browns-Jaguars preseason game

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.