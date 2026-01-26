Browns QB Shedeur Sanders added to Pro Bowl roster

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the 2026 Pro Bowl roster as a replacement, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice Monday.

Sanders was given the Pro Bowl nod to replace New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, who is headed to Super Bowl LX.

Sanders will join teammates DE Myles Garrett and CB Denzel Ward, who earned Pro Bowl honors this year, along with alternates S Grant Delpit (special teams), TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger.

For the first time, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place during Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area. The event features an AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown, coached by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).

The televised event airs live on ESPN from San Francisco’s Moscone Center South Building on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. The flag football game kicks off at 8 p.m.