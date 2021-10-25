Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) plays against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
D'Ernest Johnson
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:11:54-04

CLEVELAND — Under the prime time lights, Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson had an electric performance, helping lead the Browns to a win over the Denver Broncos—and now he's nominated for an award to recognize his efforts.

Johnson has been nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week award after gashing through the Broncos defense.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out with calf injuries, Johnson carried the run game all night, notching 146 rushing yards on 22 carries, 22 receiving yards on two catches and his first career touchdown all during his first career start,

Johnson is up against Patriots running back Damien Harris, who rushed for 106 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Fans can help Johnson win the award by voting online, with the polls open until Wednesday at 3 p.m.

To vote for Johnson, click here.

RELATED: In his first career start, D'Ernest Johnson showcased the Browns' identity on Thursday Night Football

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)