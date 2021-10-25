Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Under the prime time lights, Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson had an electric performance, helping lead the Browns to a win over the Denver Broncos—and now he's nominated for an award to recognize his efforts.

Johnson has been nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week award after gashing through the Broncos defense.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out with calf injuries, Johnson carried the run game all night, notching 146 rushing yards on 22 carries, 22 receiving yards on two catches and his first career touchdown all during his first career start,

Johnson is up against Patriots running back Damien Harris, who rushed for 106 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Fans can help Johnson win the award by voting online, with the polls open until Wednesday at 3 p.m.

