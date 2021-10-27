Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson wins NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson's electric performance last week against the Denver Broncos cemented his win for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week award after gashing through the Broncos defense.

The Browns defeated the Broncos 17-14.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out with calf injuries, Johnson carried the run game all night, notching 146 rushing yards on 22 carries, plus 22 receiving yards on two catches, and his first career touchdown, all during his first career start in prime time.

Johnson was up against Patriots running back Damien Harris, who rushed for 106 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Johnson will receive a $2,000 donation made in his name towards scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

