Browns RB Dylan Sampson up for the NFL Rookie of the Week award

Eric Gay/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Browns RB Dylan Sampson is up for the NFL Rookie of the Week award for propelling the team to a 24-10 victory over the Raiders.

Sampson recorded 82 scrimmage yards during the game, with 59 receiving and 23 rushing.

In one of the game's highlight moments, Shedeur Sanders hit Sampson with a quick pass, and Sampson made the most of it, breaking tackles and breaking free for an explosive 66-yard touchdown.

Sampson is up against these other players:

  • Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans — (28 passes for 256 yards, 37 rushing yards, 1 TD)
  • Barrett Carter, LB, Cincinnati Bengals — (16 tackles)
  • Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders — (68 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD)
  • Jaylen Reed, SAF, Houston Texans — (11 tackles, 1 FR)
  • Darius Alexander, DT, New York Giants — (4 tackles, 2 sacks)

Last week, Browns LB Carson Schwesinger was named NFL Rookie of the Week.

