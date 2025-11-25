Browns RB Dylan Sampson up for the NFL Rookie of the Week award

Browns RB Dylan Sampson is up for the NFL Rookie of the Week award for propelling the team to a 24-10 victory over the Raiders.

Sampson recorded 82 scrimmage yards during the game, with 59 receiving and 23 rushing.

In one of the game's highlight moments, Shedeur Sanders hit Sampson with a quick pass, and Sampson made the most of it, breaking tackles and breaking free for an explosive 66-yard touchdown.

Sampson is up against these other players:



Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans — (28 passes for 256 yards, 37 rushing yards, 1 TD)

Barrett Carter, LB, Cincinnati Bengals — (16 tackles)

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders — (68 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD)

Jaylen Reed, SAF, Houston Texans — (11 tackles, 1 FR)

Darius Alexander, DT, New York Giants — (4 tackles, 2 sacks)

Last week, Browns LB Carson Schwesinger was named NFL Rookie of the Week.