Browns RB Jerome Ford questionable to return to Falcons game with ankle injury

ATLANTA — Cleveland Browns rookie running back and kick returner Jerome Ford left the game against the Atlanta Falcons with an injury early in the matchup.

Ford opened the game as the Browns kick returner, bringing back two—one for 18 yards and the other for 16 yards.

After his second return, Ford left the game with what the Browns announced as an ankle injury.

Ford is questionable to return.

