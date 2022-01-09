Browns RB Kareem Hunt among inactive players in final game against Bengals

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns get set to kick off their final game of the season, they'll do so without a few key players as the team announced the inactives ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Among the inactive players is running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt was listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury, steadily ramping up his activity since after sustaining the injury during the Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Hunt seemed excited to return during practice two weeks ago, but with playoff implications no longer a factor, Hunt was ruled out before the Steelers game last week and again this week.

Also ruled out of Sunday's game was cornerback Troy Hill, who has been dealing with a knee injury and was listed as questionable heading into the game.

Here are the Browns inactives:

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

G Hjalte Froholdt

DT Sheldon Day

Harrison was listed as questionable heading into the game with an ankle injury and was ruled out before the game.

Safety John Johnson III, tight end David Njoku and cornerback Greedy Williams were all listed as questionable to play Friday but on game day were listed as active.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, defensive tackle Malik Jackson linebacker Malcolm Smith, running back Dexter Williams, safety Jovante Moffatt, defensive end Joe Jackson and kicker Chris Blewitt are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson was questionable to play Sunday with an illness, but after clearing COVID-19 protocol Sunday morning was listed as active.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that while many teams would be resting their starters to prevent injury with not much else other than pride on the line, any player who is healthy enough to play is expected to play.

For the Bengals, several starters will not play as the team prepares for the playoffs, including quarterback Joe Burrow.

Here are the Bengals inactives:

QB Joe Burrow

K Evan McPherson

DE Cam Sample

DT D.J. Reader

LB Logan Wilson

WR Tee Higgins

CB Jalen Davis

RELATED: How to watch the Browns take on the Bengals in the final game of the season

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.