Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns RB Kareem Hunt among inactive players in final game against Bengals

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Durisko/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Kareem Hunt
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 11:54:32-05

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns get set to kick off their final game of the season, they'll do so without a few key players as the team announced the inactives ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Among the inactive players is running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt was listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury, steadily ramping up his activity since after sustaining the injury during the Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Hunt seemed excited to return during practice two weeks ago, but with playoff implications no longer a factor, Hunt was ruled out before the Steelers game last week and again this week.

Also ruled out of Sunday's game was cornerback Troy Hill, who has been dealing with a knee injury and was listed as questionable heading into the game.

Here are the Browns inactives:

  • CB Troy Hill
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • S Richard LeCounte III
  • G Hjalte Froholdt
  • DT Sheldon Day

Harrison was listed as questionable heading into the game with an ankle injury and was ruled out before the game.

Safety John Johnson III, tight end David Njoku and cornerback Greedy Williams were all listed as questionable to play Friday but on game day were listed as active.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, defensive tackle Malik Jackson linebacker Malcolm Smith, running back Dexter Williams, safety Jovante Moffatt, defensive end Joe Jackson and kicker Chris Blewitt are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson was questionable to play Sunday with an illness, but after clearing COVID-19 protocol Sunday morning was listed as active.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that while many teams would be resting their starters to prevent injury with not much else other than pride on the line, any player who is healthy enough to play is expected to play.

For the Bengals, several starters will not play as the team prepares for the playoffs, including quarterback Joe Burrow.

Here are the Bengals inactives:

  • QB Joe Burrow
  • K Evan McPherson
  • DE Cam Sample
  • DT D.J. Reader
  • LB Logan Wilson
  • WR Tee Higgins
  • CB Jalen Davis

RELATED: How to watch the Browns take on the Bengals in the final game of the season

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · L · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (26-14)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)