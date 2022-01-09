How to watch the Browns take on the Bengals in the final game of the season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will take the field one last time in front of their own fans this season as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in the season finale.

Cleveland had been eliminated from playoff contention before their Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Bengals clinched the AFC North with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs and a loss from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Chargers knocked off the Browns' small hope for a Wild Card spot.

But even though the game has no postseason implications, quarterback Case Keenum, who will start Sunday with Baker Mayfield on the injured reserve list and preparing to undergo shoulder surgery, said they still have a reason to play hard and fight for a win over the Bengals.

"What's there to play for?’ That's not even in our vocabulary. I don't understand what that even means," Keenum said. "Like I said before, this is the National Football League. You have guys in this locker room, myself included and I can speak for myself, who we have been dreaming about playing in the NFL since we were kids, all of us. It's a dream come true to be able to go out there and represent not only the name on the back of our jerseys – our family’s – but the name on the front. There's a lot of pride. There's a lot of pride in Cleveland. I've experienced that in the short two years that I've been here. We have a lot of pride, and we have a lot of things to play for."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that while many teams would be resting their starters to prevent injury with not much else other than pride on the line, any player who is healthy enough to play is expected to play. Meanwhile, as the Bengals prepare for the playoffs, quarterback Joe Burrow is not expected to play.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

