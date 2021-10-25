Watch
Browns RB Nick Chubb returns to practice

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Nick Chubb
Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:36:44-04

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is that much closer to returning to the field after getting back to practice Monday.

Chubb sustained a calf injury towards the end of the Chargers game and was ruled out for both the Cardinals and Broncos contests.

The loss of Chubb was a big hit to the Browns offense, especially with running back Kareem Hunt sustaining a calf injury against the Cardinals that sent him to the injured reserve list—but running back D'Ernest Johnson was able to step up in their place.

RELATED: Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

While he missed the two past two weeks of both games and practices, Chubb rejoined his teammates Monday for an early week practice session.

The Browns have several days to decide if Chubb is ready to return to game action, with their next matchup coming on Halloween against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

