Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell out 'indefinitely' with medical issue

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Stump Mitchell
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:51:38-04

CLEVELAND — The man who gets the Browns backfield ready to go each week will be out for an unknown amount of time as he deals with medical issues, team officials said Friday.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell will not be available to coach, out "indefinitely," as he tends to a medical issue related to a previous knee injury, the team announced.

Mitchell had undergone a medical procedure during the offseason.

With Mitchell out, Browns coaching assistant Ryan Cordell will serve as the interim running backs coach. Senior offensive assistant Kevin Roger will also assist in Mitchell's coaching duties while he is away from the team.

Mitchell has been integral to the team's success this season. When Nick Chubb and Kareen Hunt were out last Thursday night, Mitchell's third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson stepped up, and his performance earned NFL running back of the week honors.

