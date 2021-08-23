Browns reduce roster to 80 as 5 players are placed on the injured list or waived

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reduced their roster to the required 80 players after making five roster moves on Monday.

Kicker Cody Parkey, linebacker Montrel Meander and tight end Connor Davis were placed on the injured reserve list on Monday while wide receiver Alexander Hollins and offensive tackle Alex Taylor were waived -- Taylor with an injury designation.

Parkey injured his quadriceps during Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants.

RELATED: Browns K Cody Parkey placed on injured reserve with quad injury

Meander was carted off the field during Sunday's game with what was determined to be an Achilles injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the linebacker will require surgery to repair the injury.

The linebacker was released by the team in the first round of roster cuts but re-signed after linebacker Jacob Phillips injured his biceps tendon.

Davis was placed on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury. The tight end, who was signed by the Browns in May, had been having a successful training camp, and his 6-8, 271-pound frame put him in the mix for a roster spot on the 53.

Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation after leaving Sunday's game with an ankle injury, was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State last offseason and joined the practice squad in October 2020.

Hollins was signed to the Browns active roster in December from the Vikings' practice squad. The wide receiver had signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in the final two games of that season. Hollins has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the beginning of August that kept him out of many of the practice sessions.

Under the conditions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement modifying the NFL's injured reserve rules for COVID-19 in 2020, which have carried over to the 2021 season, players placed on the IR before Sept. 1 cannot be designated for return during the 2021 season.

The Browns were required to reduce their roster down to 80 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, per NFL guidelines.

Final roster cuts to form the initial 53-man roster must be made by Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.