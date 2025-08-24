Browns release QB Tyler "Snoop" Huntley ahead of roster deadline

As the Browns begin trimming the roster down to the mandatory 53 players by Tuesday's deadline, the Cleveland Browns released quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley Sunday afternoon in an expected move, a source confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The Browns added Huntley, who was a free agent, to the roster earlier this month as the sixth quarterback.

RELATED: Browns add 6th QB to roster, signing free agent Tyler Huntley

A source confirmed that cornerback Tony Brown II will also be released from the team.

Brown was re-signed in March after appearing in six games last year, first signing with the Browns before the 2024 season.

Also released were tackle Jackson Barton and safety Nik Needham.

The Browns also waived 17 players on Sunday as they get closer to their 53-man roster.

Here are the players who were waived on Sunday:



CB Chigozie Anusiem

TE Sal Canella

G Javion Cohen

T Sebastian Gutierrez

DE K.J. Henry

DT Ralph Holley

CB Christian Holmes

CB Keenan Isaac

T Jason Ivey

DE Titus Leo

LB Marvin Moody

CB Darius Rush

LB Charlie Thomas III

T Lorenzo Thompson

G Dartanyan Tinsley

TE Mitchell Van Vooren

C Bucky Williams

