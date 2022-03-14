Browns releasing veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry

CLEVELAND — The Browns are releasing veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a league source confirmed to News 5.

While the deal can't be inked until Wednesday, the Browns have agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys to trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper. His addition prompted the Browns to allow Landry to seek a trade, but the team still had hoped to work out a contract restructure to keep him in Cleveland.

Landry, who is on the final year of his contract with the Browns after signing a five-year, $75.5 million deal with Cleveland, had an option to be released and save the team $14.8 million against the salary cap with a dead cap of $1.5 million.

Despite releasing him, the team made clear its respect for Landry and all of his contributions—both culturally and on the field— since coming to Cleveland in 2018, and through the process wanted him to remain a Cleveland Brown.

Landry opened up in February about his future with the team, saying on social media he had "put the ball in CLE court."

"I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere," Landry wrote.

Unfortunately, that is the nature of the business and those hopes were not able to come to fruition.

"The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "Jarvis' on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus."

After working through a knee injury through the first chunk of the season, the 29-year-old receiver appeared in 12 games last season with 87 targets, 52 receptions, 570 yards and two touchdowns.

Landry will hit the free agency market, and it likely won't take long for him to find a suitor, with several teams expressing interest in him when he was granted permission to be traded.

In the meantime, Landry's teammates have been taking to social media after hearing the news of his release, wishing him all the best moving forward.

"Being able to play with someone you looked up to is such an amazing blessing, appreciate you for taking me in and wish many successes," Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz wrote.

"All I can say is thank you. Thank you for creating the standard & culture that was needed to be established here in Cleveland. Thank you for showing what true leadership is. U will never be forgotten in this city for all u have done!! I love u & I’ll see u on the other end," Browns tight end David Njoku said on Instagram.

