Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, DT Jordan Elliott ruled out with injuries

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott each left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and were ruled out for the remainder of the Browns' final game due to injury.

Owusu-Koramoah walked off the field after a play in the third quarter of the game, heading back to the locker room with trainers.

The rookie was evaluated in the locker rooms and was listed as questionable to return with a leg injury.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Owusu-Koramoah was ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Elliott was injured midway through the fourth quarter, staying down after a play and holding his leg.

After trainers took the field to observe Elliott, they helped him off the field and into the medical tent.

Elliott left the tent and walked back to the locker room for further evaluation was was soon after ruled out with a right knee injury.

Despite being out of playoff contention, the Browns weren't mailing the game in. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said before the game that starters who were physically able to play would, even with no postseason implications.

Earlier in Sunday's game, wide receiver Rashard Higgins was ruled out with illness.

