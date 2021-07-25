Watch
Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 14:19:03-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Owusu-Koramoah checked into the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus training facility in Berea on Saturday, as rookies reported for training camp, and was placed on the COVID-19 list the following day.

Players who test positive and are symptomatic or are close contacts must remain isolated for 10 days before they are able to be cleared to return to team activities. Teams are unable to disclose COVID-19 test results or vaccination status. Contact tracing has been modified for vaccinated and unvaccinated players and will be conducted to determine any close contacts.

The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after trading up seven spots to take him with the No. 52 overall pick.

The 6'1", 215 pound linebacker who was a projected first round pick, was reported to have fallen so far in the draft due to a "heart issue that came up late in the process and was a concern for most teams," as ESPN reported two days after the draft. But Owusu-Koramoah said the reports were "not necessarily 100% true."

"It's something that the coaches here always talk about of just being able to control what you can control. That was something that I couldn't control in terms of the reports that came out. Nevertheless, what I'm worried about, again, is the things that I am dealing with in terms of whatever my heart is and whatever my heart is not—my heart is 100% sure, my heart is 100% healthy," Owusu-Koramoah said. "You could see that going through the protocol, going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that. It's not an issue. It's not something that I'm worried about. I'm looking forward to getting on the field and going.”

The Browns are looking to benefit from Owusu-Koramoah's speed and versatility as they revamp their defense, but will have to wait for the linebacker/safety hybrid to return from the COVID-19 list to get him involved in any camp action.

