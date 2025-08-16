Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel expected to start against Philadelphia Eagles

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, and rookie Dillon Gabriel is expected to make his NFL debut as the team's starting quarterback.

Gabriel entered the week as a game-time decision, returning to team drills at training camp and joint practices after being held out with a hamstring injury.

QB Tyler Huntley will also make an appearance at Saturday's preseason game, filling in when needed. Huntley took to the field during the team's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter after QB Shedeur Sanders played the first three.

Sanders entered the week unlikely after he sustained an oblique injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Eagles. He started in last week's game against the Panthers and helped lead the team to a 30-10 win after an impressive NFL debut.

As far as Cleveland's other QBs go, Kenny Pickett was not cleared to play due to a hamstring injury, and Joe Flacco is expected to be held out until the final preseason game, where most of the team's regular-season starters will be playing.

Here is who is not expected to play Saturday:



CB Greg Newsome II

WR DeAndre Carter

WR Jerry Jeudy

QB Deshaun Watson

QB Kenny Pickett

S Grant Delpit

QB Shedeur Sanders

QB Joe Flacco

WR David Bell

CB Denzel Ward

RB Dylan Sampson

RB LaMareon James

S Rayshawn Jenkins

RB Jerome Ford

CB Chigozie Anusiem

LB Mohamoud Diabate

LB Carson Schwesinger

DT Mike Hall Jr.

DE K.J. Henry

C Ethan Pocic

G Joel Bitonio

G Wyatt Teller

T Jack Conklin

TE David Njoku

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

DT Mason Graham

DE Myles Garrett

DT Maliek Collins