Browns RT Jack Conklin carted to locker room with knee injury

BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Conklin was making his return from injury after having been sidelined for three weeks with a dislocated elbow sustained in the Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 and was activated from the list on Saturday.

On Sunday, during the Browns second offensive drive of the night, Conklin went down during a 3rd-and-7 play on Cleveland's 23-yard line.

Following the play, Conklin remained on the ground, grabbing at his leg. He struggled to put weight on it after trainers took the field to check on him.

After helping Conklin to the sideline, trainers called for the medical cart, which took the offensive lineman back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns ruled Conklin out with a knee injury a short time later.

With Conklin out, Blake Hance was called in to replace him.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.