Browns RT Jack Conklin questionable to return game vs Commanders with ankle injury

LANDOVER, Md. — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Earlier in the second half, Conklin left the field under his own power and had a moment in the medical tent before returning to the game.

A short time later, Conklin was back out of the game with an injury.

Conklin signed a four-year contract extension in December for $60 million, $31 million guaranteed.

"Cleveland will be my home forever. Obviously, I would like to be here for the rest of my career," Conklin said. "This is the place I definitely want to be."

RELATED: Browns agree to 4-year, $60 million contract extension with RT Jack Conklin

With Conklin out, James Hudson III filled in at right tackle.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good to Know: The Best of Storyteller Greg McQuade

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.