Browns rule out QB Shedeur Sanders, Bailey Zappe named QB2 for game against Patriots

The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 8 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Shedeur Sanders

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

S Damontae Kazee

RB Raheim Sanders

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

DT Adin Huntington

On Friday, the Browns listed Huntington and tight end David Njoku as both questionable for this weekend's game. While Njoku will see the field Sunday, Huntington was ruled out as he is working through concussion protocol.

Also listed as questionable for Sunday was Sanders, who was ruled out a few hours before game time with a back injury. In turn, the Browns elevated quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the active roster to ensure depth.

One name is missing from this week's inactives: DT Michael Hall Jr.

Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and has remained inactive ever since. However, he is expected to take the field on Sunday for the first time this season.