Browns S D'Anthony Bell and G Wyatt Teller leave field with injuries during Dolphins game

MIAMI — Cleveland Browns safety D'Anthony Bell and guard Wyatt Teller left the field with injuries sustained during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated on the sidelines for a head injury he appeared to have suffered while making a play on a punt return.

As for Teller, he left the field and headed to the sidelines toward the end of the second quarter. Teller had been active to start the game after suffering a calf strain in the Week 6 matchup with the Patriots that has sidelined him since.

In his absence, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt stepped in at right guard.

