Browns S John Johnson III leaves field with apparent knee injury during Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — In their final game of the season, injuries hit the Browns hard as they took on the Steelers. One of those injuries was to safety John Johnson III.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson was involved in a play that saw Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett connect with Connor Heyward for a 27 yard gain on third-and-long.

Following the play, Johnson remained down on the field and trainers walked onto the field to evaluate him before helping him walk off to the sideline.

The injury appeared to be to Johnson's left knee, which will be further evaluated by medical staff.

