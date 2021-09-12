Watch
Browns S Ronnie Harrison disqualified from game after altercation with Chiefs' coach

Kirk Irwin/AP
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 17:11:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disqualified from Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs following an altercation with an opposing coach on the sidelines.

After making a tackle on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire near the Chiefs' sideline, Harrison attempted to step over Edwards-Helaire, getting caught on his leg.

While Harrison was attempting to step over Edwards-Helaire, the Chief's sideline attempted to separate the two and Chiefs RB Coach Greg Lewis on the opposing sideline pushed the Browns safety.

The shove prompted Harrison to react, shoving the coach back.

Refs in the game threw a flag and called unsportsmanlike conduct on the Chiefs sideline, but soon after flagged Harrison as well, disqualifying him from the contest.

M.J. Stewart was called in to replace Harrison.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

