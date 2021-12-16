Browns S Ronnie Harrison placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will be without one more player headed into Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after placing safety Ronnie Harrison on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Harrison was not at practice Thursday afternoon and the team later announced that he had tested positive Thursday morning.

The Browns were already down a safety with John Johnson III on the COVID-19 list as well, and had the secondary dwindled with cornerbacks Troy Hill on the COVID-19 list and Greg Newsome II out with a concussion.

With Harrison's addition, the Browns now have 16 players on the COVID-19 list and two coaches, head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell, both testing positive.

Additionally, the Browns are going to be down at least three more players due to injury.

On Thursday, the Browns ruled out running back Kareem Hunt, cornerback Greg Newsome II and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. Hunt is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Newsome remains in concussion protocol after falling and hitting his head at practice last week and Schwartz also remains in concussion protocol after sustaining the injury in Week 10.

Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson have been listed as questionable heading into the game.

But the good news for the Browns is that tight end David Njoku was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon and he's ready to play.

"Next man up mentality, we have to push forward," Njoku said.

