Browns TE David Njoku back at practice after being activated from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio — While the Cleveland Browns are being ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak, the team did get a little good news today, with tight end David Njoku back on the practice field and off the Reserve/COVID list.

Njoku was the first player of the ongoing outbreak to be placed on the Reserve/COVID list, testing positive on Dec. 7. He missed the game against the Ravens.

Two days after Njoku was placed on the list, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan were also placed on the list.

Missing three players on the COVID-19 list, among others dealing with injuries, the Browns were still able to pull off a win over the Ravens.

But on Tuesday, the Browns started to see the outbreak develop, placing eight players on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and six more on the list Wednesday, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. Head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, as did acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell.

With the Browns on a short week with a game scheduled for Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the NFL not currently discussing any kind of postponement, Njoku's return is a welcome sight for the team as they continue adjusting their game plan amid the outbreak.

As part of their planning, the Browns also made additional roster moves Thursday.

The Browns signed wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, to back up Case Keenum with Mayfield on the COVID-19 list.

Additionally, the Browns signed cornerback Brian Allen and safety Tedric Thompson to the practice squad. Allen signed with the Browns active roster last year for the two playoff games and spent all of this year's training camp with the Browns. Thompson joined the Browns last season via waivers but did not play in a game.

