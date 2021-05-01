Browns select Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai in fourth round of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are keeping their latest pick in-state, selecting defensive tackle Tommy Togiai from the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Togiai was selected with the No. 132 overall pick.

"I love the state of Ohio," Togiai said. "Now I get to go to Cleveland, I'm excited."

With the Buckeyes last season, Togiai recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with three sacks and two pass breakups.

Togiai's addition addresses some needs on the defensive line after losing defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson in free agency, although Richardson could still make a return if he doesn't sign elsewhere.

Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said the team is "excited to add an Ohio State guy."

"You can never have enough defensive lineman," Saganey said. "Always looking for quick, twitchy, explosive guys and we think he fits that."

Togiai is confident that he'll be able to continue developing into a force on the defensive line for the Browns.

"I think my ceiling is really high. My potential is through the roof. What I did this past season is just the beginning," Togiai said.

The Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome in the first round of the Draft, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round and offensive tackle James Hudson earlier in the fourth round.

Cleveland also traded their No. 113 pick, acquired from the Carolina Panthers Friday night, with the Detroit Lions.

The Browns are set to pick again in the fifth round of the Draft. Here are the remaining picks:

Fifth round: No. 153 (Lions pick) No. 169 (Rams pick)

Sixth round: No.211

