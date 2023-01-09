Browns sign 10 players to reserve/futures contracts

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns season has come to an end but the team has already started preparing for the 2023 by signing 10 players to reserves/futures contracts Monday afternoon.

Here is the list of players signed on Monday:

WR Daylen Baldwin

S Bubba Bolden

WR Mike Harley

LB Storey Jackson

DE Sam Kamara

RB John Kelly Jr.

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DT Roderick Perry II

WR Marquez Stevenson

T Tyrone Wheatley

All 10 players signed to contracts finished the season on the Browns practice squad, but many were called upon this season to step up when other players at their position went down.

A reserve/future contract guarantees that a player cannot be signed by another team during the offseason, locking up hopeful breakout players for the upcoming 2023 season.

