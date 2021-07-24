Watch
Browns sign all draft picks in time for rookies to report for training camp

Greg Newsome II, Anthony Schwartz complete deals
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II warms up during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 09:13:50-04

CLEVELAND — On the day that rookies report to training camp at the newly named CrossCountry Mortgage Campus training and administrative complex in Berea, the Cleveland Browns have finished signing their 2021 Draft Class—coming to deals with first-round pick cornerback Greg Newsome II and third-round pick wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Newsome and Schwartz were the two players of the eight total draft picks left to sign, with the Browns having signed the other six at various points this offseason.

Here is who the Browns selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, all of whom have now finalized and signed their rookie deals:

Round 1, No. 26: CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern.

Round 2, No. 59: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Round 3, No. 91: WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

Round 4, No. 110: OT James Hudson, Cincinnati

Round 4, No. 132: DT Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Round 5, No. 153: LB Tony Fields II, WVU

Round 5, No. 169: S Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Round 6, No. 211: RB Demetric Felton, UCLA

The Browns open their camp Saturday with rookies reporting to the facility in Berea. Veterans will report to camp on Tuesday.

With closed practices on Wednesday and Thursday, fans will have their first chance to see the Browns and all of the new additions to the team in person, including the eight signed draft picks, on Friday.

