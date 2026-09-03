Browns sign CB Michael Coats Jr. to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — After waiving him from the 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Browns are bringing back cornerback Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad.

Coats, an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia who never played high school football and had just been a standout on the list of players who made the 53-man roster at cutdowns on Sunday, was waived one day later to make room for other signings on defense.

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After clearing waivers, Coats was available to sign back with the Browns' practice squad, and the team signed him to it on Thursday.

Coats had an impressive summer, building quite the highlight reel of pass breakups and interceptions, including a pick during the Browns' preseason game against the Chicago Bears. It earned him a spot on the initial 53-man roster and now a role on the practice squad where he'll provide the Browns with depth in the secondary.

The rookie cornerback is currently dealing with an ankle injury after coming down wrong on it in practice, but the injury is not expected to be long-term, according to head coach Todd Monken.