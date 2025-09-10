Browns sign defensive end to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns are making roster moves and announced they have signed a defensive end to their practice squad.

K.J. Henry will be joining the practice squad after spending time with the team during the preseason.

He was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 draft.

Henry has played in 14 games with the Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

He has recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Henry had a pick-6 in the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

