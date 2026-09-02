Browns sign former Youngstown State receiver to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns now have two former Penguins on the practice squad after signing wide receiver Bryce Oliver on Wednesday.

Oliver was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2024. He's since played in 13 games for the Titans. He recorded seven total receptions for 103 yards in that time.

At Youngstown State, Oliver broke the school record for career receiving touchdowns with 26. His senior year, Oliver caught 59 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns, the most single-season touchdowns at the school since 1983.

Oliver is the second Penguin to sign to the Browns' practice squad this week. On Tuesday, the Browns signed former Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin to the practice squad.

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