Browns sign Super Bowl winner Rodney McLeod

The Cleveland Browns added safety Rodney McLeod, a Super Bowl winner, to the team Friday afternoon.

This upcoming season will be the twelfth year McLeod has played in the NFL. In 2012, the Rams signed McLeod, who was a free agent at the time.

He's started in 138 of the 156 games he's played in with the Rams, Colts and Eagles. In 2017, McLeod scored a Super Bowl ring after helping the Eagles to win against the Patriots 41-33.

Last season, McLeod played in 17 games and had 92 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

During his career, he's recorded 655 tackles, 18 interceptions, 60 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two sacks.

A league source confirmed to News 5 the signing on Thursday.

CLICK HERE to read more about McLeod from News 5's Camryn Justice.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.