Browns sign Super Bowl winner Rodney McLeod

Abbie Parr/AP
FILE - Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) follows play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary Thursday, May 4, 2023, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod. The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 05, 2023
The Cleveland Browns added safety Rodney McLeod, a Super Bowl winner, to the team Friday afternoon.

This upcoming season will be the twelfth year McLeod has played in the NFL. In 2012, the Rams signed McLeod, who was a free agent at the time.

He's started in 138 of the 156 games he's played in with the Rams, Colts and Eagles. In 2017, McLeod scored a Super Bowl ring after helping the Eagles to win against the Patriots 41-33.

Last season, McLeod played in 17 games and had 92 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

During his career, he's recorded 655 tackles, 18 interceptions, 60 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two sacks.

A league source confirmed to News 5 the signing on Thursday.

CLICK HERE to read more about McLeod from News 5's Camryn Justice.

