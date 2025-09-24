Browns sign tackle after officially placing Dawand Jones on IR

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are adding to the roster after losing offensive tackle Dawand Jones for the season with a knee injury, signing Theyer Munford Jr. to the active roster.

Munford, a 6'5" 354-pound offensive tackle, has been signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad.

In his fourth season out of Ohio State, Munford spent the first part of his career with the Raiders after being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 46 games with the Raiders at both right and left tackle, starting in 18, before spending the start of this season on the Patriots' practice squad.

In 2024 with the Raiders, Munford played 125 snaps at right tackle and 37 at left tackle. In 2023, he played 263 snaps at right and 208 snaps at left.

"I think Andrew [Berry] and the personnel crew do a great job of looking at a ton of different options. He was a guy that we thought would be a good fit for our group," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before Wednesday's practice. "I think we've had so much homework on these guys from their playing days and obviously, him being right down the road, studied him a good bit. He has a lot of experience playing in this league, so he's a guy that we feel like can add to this group and see how it shakes out."

Munford comes in following the loss of Jones for the season.

Jones sustained a knee injury during the Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. He left the game, and the next day it was announced he would need surgery, ending his season.

RELATED: Browns lose Dawand Jones for season after knee injury sustained against Packers