Browns sign wide receiver Isaiah Bond following dismissal of charges for sexual assault

The Browns are adding a rookie wide receiver to the mix, signing former Alabama and Texas star Isaiah Bond following adjudication of his legal issues.

Congrats to my client Isaiah Bond for signing an unprecedented 3yr fully guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns. The long journey to this deal highlights why I establish REAL relationships with my clients, not just transactional connections. No other agency could’ve… pic.twitter.com/Z8Fc0NRmpB — Damien S. Butler (@Damien_Butler8) August 18, 2025

Bond signed a three-year contract with Cleveland.

He was an undrafted rookie out of Texas.

Bond played in 41 games and recorded 99 receptions for 1,428 yards with 10 touchdowns while at Alabama (2022-23) and Texas (2024).

He will wear No. 81.

Bond's signing comes in the wake of not being charged for allegations of sexual assault.

General Manager Andrew Berry released the following statement on his signing:

“We’ve spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation.

On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.

Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization.

It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career.”

Rees is now the Browns' offensive coordinator.

This offseason, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. ESPN reports Judkins will not face charges.

The team waived long snapper Brent Matiscik to make room for Bond on the roster.