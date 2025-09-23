Browns sign WR Luke Floriea to practice squad, waive DE K.J. Henry

A familiar face is returning to the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Mentor native Luke Floriea was signed to the practice squad Tuesday after he was waived in August with an injury.

The rookie out of Kent State was originally signed to the Browns as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

The wide receiver was a standout player during the team's training camp this summer, but during the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Floriea limped off the field with a hamstring injury after a first down.

With the addition of Floriea, DE K.J. Henry was waived from the practice squad.