Browns signing S Grant Delpit to 3-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — One day after the Browns agreed to a contract extension with veteran cornerback Denzel Ward, they made sure to lock down another tenured member of the secondary, agreeing to terms with safety Grant Delpit on a three-year contract extension, league sources confirmed.

Delpit's new deal is worth $48 million and keeps him under contract with the Browns until 2030.

The news of Delpit's contract extension came during the first open day of training camp. Delpit was off to the side with a towel draped over his head, in what appeared to be a hold-in, with the safety attending team activities but sitting out practice. But very quickly into that, general manager Andrew Berry approached Delpit and seemingly gave him the news that a deal had been reached.

Delpit immediately began participating in practice again.

Last season, Delpit played in all 17 games, recording 89 total tackles, four for loss, with seven quarterback hits, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four passes defended and an interception.

With seven seasons in the league, Delpit's veteran experience will be leaned on heavily this season and throughout his now-extended tenure with the Browns.