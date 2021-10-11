Browns still waiting on MRIs for players injured against Chargers; others being monitored

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have some injuries to address this week as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals, but no major updates to report—yet.

Cornerback Greedy Williams left the game early Sunday, coming back in before being injured again later. Cornerback Denzel Ward left the game with a neck injury. Safety M.J. Stewart left the game with a hamstring injury and right tackle Jack Conklin left the game with a knee injury and was unable to return. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after the game as a precaution after suffering a throat contusion during the matchup.

Williams, Ward, Stewart, and Conklin underwent MRI's Monday for their respective injuries, but because the team got in so late from Los Angeles, the results of the MRIs are pending, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also is dealing with an injury after sustaining a throat contusion during the game. He was transported to a local hospital in Los Angeles for evaluation as a precaution and released Sunday night. The Browns said Owusu-Koramoah was cleared by medical staff to travel back to Cleveland Monday morning.

Cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback A.J. Green were among players that at some point left the field with injury. Garrett's injury was one he's been playing through for some time. He said before Sunday's game that it was just some "nagging pain" that he'd been dealing with for a few weeks.

Stefanski said that they'll see how the week goes with Garrett and the soreness he's experiencing as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns entered Sunday's game without cornerback Greg Newsome II, who is still dealing with a calf injury that has sidelined him for the past two games, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who has been sidelined with a triceps injury, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who's been dealing with an ankle injury, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been in the injured reserve list with an MCL sprain for the past three games, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who missed Sunday's game with an elbow injury.

Stefanski had no update on Newsome or Wills in regards to them returning for the Cardinals game—they'll continue to be monitored throughout this next week of practice.

As for Clowney, it was not his elbow injury that held him out of the Chargers game. Stefanski said the defensive end was going through pregame warmups and experienced soreness in his knee. The soreness was severe enough for the Browns to rule him inactive before the game.

Hubbard will be sidelined for the season as he undergoes surgery for a triceps injury he's been dealing with since Week 1.

"It's a big loss. He's a guy that played for us last season, gave us some good reps at tackle, at guard. You know how I feel about him as a person so we're going to miss having him in the lineup," Stefanski said. "As he's rehabbing, just going to make sure he's close to the team so we can make sure his presence is around, particularly, some of the young guys on the offensive line."

And Landry's progress will be monitored as well this week now that he's eligible to come off the injured reserve list. Stefanski said Landry is running on Monday to see where his knee is and to evaluate if he's ready to return to the field.

