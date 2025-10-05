Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns T Jack Conklin to play in Sunday's game against Vikings; his first game since Week 1

CB Greg Newsome II also ruled in
Jack Conklin
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin blocks during an NFL football game.
Jack Conklin
Posted

The Cleveland Browns are across the pond for their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and as they hit the field Sunday morning, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

  • QB Shedeur Sanders (3QB)
  • S Damontae Kazee
  • RB Raheim Sanders
  • DT Mike Hall Jr.
  • T Thayer Munford Jr.
  • G Zak Zinter
  • T Cornelius Lucas

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Greg Newsome II were both listed as questionable for the game on Friday. Both were ruled in ahead of Sunday's game.

Conklin was working through an elbow injury he sustained in practice ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday will be his first game since Week 1.

Newsome appeared on the injury report on Thursday, sustaining a hamstring injury that has kept him limited in practice with the remainder of the week.

The Browns ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on Wednesday. Hall has not played yet this season as he rehabs a knee injury that ended his season last year.

