Browns TE David Njoku ruled out of game against Kansas City Chiefs

David Njoku
Butch Dill/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku warms up before the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
David Njoku
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 15 game on Sunday, and they will do so with a few players on the sidelines.

TE David Njoku has been ruled out of Sunday's game after he was listed as questionable earlier this week due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Additionally, it was announced that the Browns ruled out WR Cedric Tillman, who has been working his way out of concussion protocol since sustaining the head injury in the Browns' first matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was unable to clear protocol.

Other inactive players for Sunday include the following:

  • QB Bailey Zappe (3QB)
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • RB D'Onta Foreman
  • CB Chigozie Anusiem
  • DE James Houston
