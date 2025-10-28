Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. up for Rookie of the Week

Browns Patriots Football
Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Browns Patriots Football
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is up for Rookie of the Week after his performance during Cleveland's Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Despite Sunday's loss, Fannin caught six of eight targets for 62 yards, leading the Browns in receptions, and scored a touchdown on an 18-yard pass from QB Dillon Gabriel.

Fannin was a third-round pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, hailing from Bowling Green State University, where he graduated in 2024.

To vote for Fannin for this week's Rookie of the Week, click here.

