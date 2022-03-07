Browns to decline option on FB Andy Janovich's contract, making him free agent

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich won't be wearing orange and brown this season as the team will decline the option on his contract, making him a free agent, a league source confirmed to News 5.

The move will clear around $1.5 million from the Browns cap this year.

Janovich was acquired by the Browns in 2020 via a trade with the Denver Broncos. Cleveland sent a 2021 seventh-round pick to Denver in exchange for Janovich.

Two of Janovich's six years in the league were spent on the Browns. During his time in Cleveland, Janovich has played in 27 games, notching five receptions for 22 yards and rushed for four yards and a touchdown.

With Janovich heading out the door, practice squad fullback Johnny Stanton will get his shot to earn a starting role in Cleveland.

Stanton was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January, keeping him a Brown through the offseason.

Last season, Stanton played in four games, recording two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown.

