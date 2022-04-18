Watch
Browns to sign CB Denzel Ward to 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension, source says

Will be highest paid corner in NFL history
(AP Photo/David Richard).
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) defends during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 14:58:31-04

CLEVELAND — A source has confirmed to News 5 that the Browns are signing cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension. The source said $71.25 million of the contract will be guaranteed. He will be the highest paid corner in NFL history.

Ward is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and is considered one of the best lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL.

A Northeast Ohioan born and raised, Ward opted to stay in the Buckeye State for his college career, heading to The Ohio State University.

“Perfect world, I would definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career," Ward said. "The team that drafted me. The team that believed in me coming out of college and I take a lot of pride and respect into that. Just want to give my all to this team. It's definitely a place I want to be. I enjoy being a Cleveland Brown and giving them everything I got.”

Since signing a four-year contract with the Browns in 2018, Ward has had a big impact both on and off the field. He recently donated three new automatic external defibrillators (AED) to the Great Lakes Science Center on behalf of his heart health foundation, "Make Them Know Your Name."

Ward and MTKYN also recently donated $150,000 to the University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, which will be used to create a community education initiative surrounding heart health.

