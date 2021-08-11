Browns training camp practice closed to fans due to inclement weather

BEREA, Ohio — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Cleveland Browns have opted to move Wednesday's practice to the indoor training facility, which closes the practice to fans.

With field conditions and the threat from storms expected to remain in the area through the early afternoon, the Browns moved practice inside.

Thursday's practice is scheduled to be open to fans, barring any weather issues, although storms appear in the forecast Thursday afternoon as well.

The Browns don't have practice Friday as they prepare to travel to Jacksonville for their preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Cleveland's next training camp practice session scheduled to be open to fans is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Here's the remaining training camp schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 12 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 13 - No practice

Saturday, Aug. 14 - P1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5

Sunday, Aug. 15 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 16 - No practice

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 18 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 19% - Closed practice

Friday, Aug. 20% - Closed practice

#Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive

% Joint practices with the NY Giants; to be featured on "Browns Live: Training Camp"

*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time

All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change.All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.**

