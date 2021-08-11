Watch
Browns training camp practice closed to fans due to inclement weather

Camryn Justice
Browns training camp rain
Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:05:51-04

BEREA, Ohio — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Cleveland Browns have opted to move Wednesday's practice to the indoor training facility, which closes the practice to fans.

With field conditions and the threat from storms expected to remain in the area through the early afternoon, the Browns moved practice inside.

Thursday's practice is scheduled to be open to fans, barring any weather issues, although storms appear in the forecast Thursday afternoon as well.

The Browns don't have practice Friday as they prepare to travel to Jacksonville for their preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Cleveland's next training camp practice session scheduled to be open to fans is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Here's the remaining training camp schedule:

  • Thursday, Aug. 12 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Aug. 13 - No practice
  • Saturday, Aug. 14 - P1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5
  • Sunday, Aug. 15 - No practice
  • Monday, Aug. 16 - No practice
  • Tuesday, Aug. 17 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Aug. 19% - Closed practice
  • Friday, Aug. 20% - Closed practice
  • #Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive
  • % Joint practices with the NY Giants; to be featured on "Browns Live: Training Camp"
  • *Gates open one hour prior to listed start time
  • All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change.All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.**

