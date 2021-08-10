How Bill Callahan molded a dominant O-line for the Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns offensive line is ranked No. 1 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2021 regular season. With the entire line—Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills and JC Tretter—returning this season, there's good reason for high expectations.

But it's not just the talent of the offensive line to credit for last season's success and this season's promise, there's also the man who overhauled the line and shaped it into the dominant force that we see on the field.

'A huge resource' for the Browns

Bill Callahan was hired by the Browns in January 2020, shortly after the team hired head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The now 43-year coaching veteran came in as the team's new offensive line coach and brought with him a wealth of knowledge and experience across the board, including head coaching experience with Oakland, where he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl berth in 2003.

Heading into their second season with the Browns, Stefanski continues to credit Callahan for his impact on the team.

"His office is right next to mine, so he’s a huge resource to me, with him being a former head coach," Stefanski said. "He’s seen so much, so I just think the guy’s outstanding.”

The two are working together for the first time in their careers here in Cleveland, but they had a close connection with former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress, and Stefanski has always admired Callahan's track record.

Callahan has been an offensive line coach for a combined 16 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team and now the Browns and has seen 12 of his linemen notch a total of 29 Pro Bowl selections.

That track record of success has continued in Cleveland with the Browns offensive line being the highest ranked last season.

'Tough, smart, accountable'

Gary McCullough/AP Cleveland Browns OT Jack Conklin (78), left, and G Wyatt Teller (77) with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, right, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

The Browns have operated under three guidelines since Stefanski and general manger Andrew took the reins: "smart, tough and accountable both on and off the field."

Those descriptors also apply to Callahan's coaching method, with tough being the word many of his players use when asked to describe Callahan.

"He gets after us, which is at times frustrating, but it's good. That's what you want. He expects perfection, and good isn't good enough," said Browns right tackle Conklin.

That toughness is something his players have come to appreciate and respect, Stefanski said.

“I think coach Callahan has a way about him, that’s how he’s been coaching for years," Stefanski said. "I’ve heard the stories going way back to his college days. He coaches them hard, and he’s fair, and I think the guys respect that."

That holds true for Conklin.

"It definitely drives us and makes us better because it's not just, 'get the job done', it's, 'hey, you blocked him here but you could have done this and this and this and it would have made your job easier, it would have looked better,'" Conklin said. "Just having that every day, that accountability to him, and knowing that if you don't do it right he's going to get on you is great."

For Conklin, Callahan has tweaked things here and there, but mostly focused on tightening up the right tackle's sets and steps in the wide zone scheme, which Callahan said last season he was a "perfect" fit for in the their system.

"Just being more compact, keeping them more balanced up, and it's something I got better and better on last year as the year went through," Conklin said.

Last season, Conklin notched career-high PFF grades both overall (84.0) and in pass-blocking (81.5). This year, with Callahan's guidance, Conklin is hoping to replicate, or surpass, what he showed last season.

Support from surrounding staff

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) and Scott Peters during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

While the Browns struck gold landing Callahan as the offensive line coach, he's got some other talented coaches working alongside him with the offensive linemen.

Two staff members Stefanski has praised in addition to Callahan were assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters and recently hired offensive quality control coach Jonathan Decoster.

"Those guys, really, every period if you watch -- we may be in special teams, they’re over there working on something," Stefanski said. "And I think that’s just a great message to the veterans, the young guys, that you have to work on your craft, and I think we have two experts in that area to work with those guys."

With a knowledgeable and talented coaching staff around him, Callahan is able to work even closer with his players, getting one-on-one, hands-on technique work with his players.

"I mean, I’ve seen coach Callahan on his hands and knees getting the guys' three-point stance how he wants it," Stefanski said. "They’re certainly learning from some coaches I think have a ton to give them.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski told me that he's seen Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan, who has been praised for his coaching efforts, down on his knees working with the guys in their stances and drills.



He meant that. pic.twitter.com/a1bgT2FpSk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2021

Consecutive years of Callahan

David Dermer/AP Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan coaches during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Last season, general manager Andrew Berry sung the praises of the o-line, and, specifically Callahan, for what he had been able to accomplish with the offensive line.

“I think that [the offensive line] has been outstanding. I can’t say this enough, but I would also like to throw in, in terms of additions, Bill Callahan, into that group. I can’t overstate his impact on that position group. It is going to be a part of our DNA. That is a group that we want to make sure is strong and deep for the long term because it really does set a foundation for your offense,” Berry said in November.

And for good reason. In 2020, the Browns offensive line ranked first in pass-blocking grade and second in run-blocking grade, according to PFF.

But just because the offensive line had a great outing last season doesn't mean the work Callahan puts in stops, especially now that the offense has been installed and the team works to reinforce the foundation in Year 2.

That's something right guard Wyatt Teller has taken away from the lessons of Callahan.

"That success was last year's success. We can't focus on that. We can't worry about that. We have to create our own success and create new success," Teller said ahead of training camp.

Teller said before camp that even when the players weren't at the voluntary OTAs, they were working out together and running through Callahan's drills and meeting every day.

Callahan's coaching style may be tough, but it's been one that has helped to create a dominant offensive line, which in turn has helped the rest of the Browns offense thrive, something they hope to continue come Sept. 12 when they open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

