Here's what happened at the Browns' Orange & Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns held their Orange & Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, and while inclement weather delayed things a bit, the sun quickly came out and fans got a good look at the team in action.

If you weren't one of the 20,000-plus fans in the stands Sunday, here's what you missed at practice:

Rain delay

A shelter in place order was issued by the team due to inclement weather just before practice was scheduled to start. Fans were instructed to move inside to the concourse area as heavy rain and lightning moved into the area.

The 12 p.m. practice was delayed for about 45 minutes until the weather cleared, but that didn't stop the die hard Browns fans who stuck it out through the soggy conditions to watch their favorite players take the field.

Welcome back fans

After the shelter in place order was lifted, fans flooded the stadium and as practice started were greeted with a message from both head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"It is great to have you back in our house," Stefanski said.

"We've been working, we got a new team, we're ready to roll," Mayfield said. "These guys are ready to rock for you guys. We're in this together Cleveland.

Camryn Justice

Baker Mayfield contract talks

While the Browns recently inked a contract extension with running back Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield's negotiations continue.

But as much as getting a long-term, high-dollar deal is something any player aims for, that isn't a priority for Mayfield right now, who is letting his agent and the team worry about that while he focuses on winning games.

Conversations have erupted over Mayfield's contract and what it may look like after the Buffalo Bills gave their quarterback Josh Allen a six-year extension worth $258 million. With Allen's deal coming before the season, many have wondered when Mayfield's might be complete.

But Mayfield said whether or not a deal gets done before the season starts or after he just wants to win Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12.

"I'm not doing the negotiations, so frankly, I don't give a damn. I'm focused on winning Week 1 then go on to Week 2 and focus on that week. One week at a time—that's my mindset, so no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year it's going to be the same answer because that's just the truth."

#Browns Baker Mayfield on if it matters to him if his contract extension comes before or after the season: "I'm not doing the negotiations so frankly, I don't give a damn. I'm focused on winning Week 1." pic.twitter.com/YEe4aE6jHm — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2021

Top plays

There were some notable catches and highlight reel plays during the practice Sunday. From Odell Beckham Jr. snags to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt touchdowns, here are some of the best moments from the day.

Baker Mayfield rolls out the red carpet for @CALLME_WOOD at Orange & Brown practice. #Browns pic.twitter.com/y5y38YS6Ev — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2021

Nothing #Browns fans love more than seeing Nick Chubb run the ball. pic.twitter.com/yIyxO0vqKg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2021

Case Kennum to Harrison Bryant for 6. #Browns pic.twitter.com/vWVxAan5M5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2021

#Browns rookie DT Tommy Togiai getting some pressure on Baker Mayfield, who was forced to throw it away. pic.twitter.com/fWpThJyLey — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2021

#Browns Harrison Bryant touchdown with the celebratory spike. pic.twitter.com/tPrjHy0c52 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2021

Fans who missed the Orange & Brown practice Sunday will still have chances to see the team practice at one of the five upcoming training camp practices at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

Camryn Justice

